Ottawa community leader and businessman Larry Bradley passes away

Larry Bradley, a well-known community leader and Ottawa businessman, has died at the age of 74.

Bradley was the co-founder of Bradley-Kelly Construction and he opened the Heart & Crown in the Byward Market – now an Ottawa institution. He passed away last week after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He came to Canada from Ireland in the early 1970s. A Linesman by trade, he worked various construction jobs before starting his own company and, eventually, fulfilling his ultimate dream of owning an Irish pub.

He is remembered as a devoted family man and for his generosity working with various charities.

"Among many, he was involved with Bruyère and the Ottawa Cancer Foundation, being the title sponsor of Fight for the Cure," his daughter Shauna Bradley told CTV News Ottawa.

"He didn't come from much, so, you know, he felt it was really important to give back to the community," Bradley said. "He was really good at connecting with people; he had a gift for it. He connected with so many people over the years and many people called him a friend."

A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Basilica on Kent Street on Friday at 10 a.m.