Para Transpo driver facing sexual assault charges

A Para Transpo driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a passenger on a transit vehicle last winter.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation into the alleged assault that occurred on Jan. 23.

"The accused – who was employed as a Para Transpo driver at the time – drove a lone vulnerable adult female passenger away from her regular route, parked and sexually assaulted her," police said.

Aung Thowai, 62, of Ottawa is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Police say investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.