OTTAWA -- Ontario imposes new rules during the stay-at-home order, Ottawa police will not be conducting random stops and a Toronto-area motorist learns a costly lesson about the speed limit on Highway 401.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week

Just hours after the Ontario government provided enhanced policing powers to police services in an attempt to curb COVID-19 transmission, the Ottawa Police Service said, "the OPS will not be conducting random stops."

Ontario announced temporary powers for police to enforce the stay-at-home order, including allowing officers to stop pedestrians and drivers and ask them why they're outside and where they live.

In a statement, Chief Peter Sloly said the Ottawa Police Service is "carefully reviewing" the new regulations.

"We are very mindful of the perceptions of the broader public as well as within our more marginalized, racialized and/or Indigenous, Aboriginal, Inuit peoples," said Chief Sloly. "The OPS will continue to use a combination of education, engagement and enforcement. We do not want these powers to impact public trust."

The Ontario government imposed new restrictions on interprovincial travel, outside social gatherings, outdoor recreational amenities and retail in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announced "urgent actions" late Friday afternoon targeted at stopping the rapid growth in COVID-19 case rates.

Starting Monday, Ottawa police will begin setting up checkpoints at the five interprovincial crossings between Ottawa and Gatineau to stop non-essential travel. Exemptions will be for work, medical care and the transportation of goods.

Ontario Provincial Police will be required to set up checkpoints at border crossings between Ontario and Quebec and Ontario and Manitoba.

Also, Ontario announced new restrictions on golf courses, playground equipment and outdoor recreational amenities, prohibited social gatherings outside and capped capacity at 25 per cent in essential stores, including grocery stores.

Ontario also extended the stay-at-home order an additional two weeks, until May 20.

Camping is also prohibited in all Ontario Parks and on Crown land.

Residents of the Elmvale Acres neighbourhood were awoken by a car crashing into a home late Tuesday night.

"It sounded like a car accident, but not just a car accident, like you could hear the sound wasn’t just breaking glass and metal," said Tanya Halsall, who was camping in the backyard with her kids at the time of the crash.

"It was quite scary, I thought maybe something else had happened, maybe an explosion."

Ottawa Fire said in a statement that a vehicle had rolled and crashed into a home on Chapman Boulevard, causing significant damage.

The 37-year-old driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A long-time employee of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier is saying goodbye to the iconic hotel after 25 years.

Deneen Perrin has welcomed world famous guests, promoted the hotel and help preserve the treasures within.

"I thought I was coming to stay for two years then I would move on to another hotel but I just fell in love," says Perrin. "I started as a coordinator and then I worked my way up to a manager and then the director of public relations and then I worked my way to the executive committee and now when I leave I am the director of media and marketing and partnerships."

Perrin is taking a new position with the Royal Canadian Mint.

"It's going to be exiting to say I'm going from one castle to the other castle."

A Toronto-area driver received an expensive lesson about the rules of the road last weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was stopped going 186 km/h on Highway 401 eastbound near Gananoque.

Police say the driver told officers, "There is no speed limit on the 401."

The speed limit is 100 km/h on Highway 401.

The driver is charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.