Ottawa addiction recovery organization celebrates 41 years
A local organization focused on addiction recovery is celebrating more than four decades of work in Ottawa and the thousands it helped along the way.
On Sunday, the city declared Nov. 24 as Serenity Renewal for Families Day, named after the organization.
Two nuns who were teachers started the addiction recovery centre in 1986 after they saw a gap in services that were needed for families.
The centre provides counselling and programs dedicated to helping those with substance abuse issues along with their entire families, including children.
Catherine, a woman who wished not to use her full name, shared her inspiring story of how the program helped change her life and how she is working to do the same for others. Feelings of isolation when dealing with addiction is something she understands well.
"This time in my life I was in total crisis," Catherine said. "I felt judged by a lot of people in my life, and I was just in a place of despair."
She says she struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, and it wasn't until she found the organization that she saw a way forward
"The services they offered, it was unheard of to me," she said.
"I didn't really know that something like what they were offering was available to me and I felt genuinely excited to get involved with their organization and have a chance at recovery."
Catherine says the centre has a non-judgemental approach. She told the story of when she missed her first appointment, thinking she'd be cast aside, but found she was still welcomed. Today, she provides workshops with the organization to help others who need the same.
Director Neil Leslie says its what makes the organization unique.
"It gives ways for people to explore why it is they feel, act and react the way they do," he said. "It creates a safe space for not only for the person who's in recovery from addictions but also the family members surrounding them that are affected by their recovery."
Donors and supporters all gathered on Sunday to mark the day.
Leslie says the need for their services is growing and it wouldn't be possible without donors.
"If it wasn't for them, we can't do what we're doing," he said.
Catherine says she wants everyone to feel seen and heard the way she was.
"You are valuable, you are a valuable human being," she tells people in recovery.
"We want you to recover and the reason why I'm here doing these workshops with you is because I can share my real-life experiences."
