Cornwall man faces multiple charges after traffic stop
OPP seize illegal cannabis after traffic stop
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 7:27AM EDT
A Cornwall man faces multiple charges after a recent traffic stop. Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 417 near Casselman.
When they stopped the car, they found nearly $170,000 of illegal cannabis. Twenty-four year old Joey Seguin of Cornwall will appear in court to face multiple charges.