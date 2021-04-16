OTTAWA -- Ontario is setting checkpoints at interprovincial crossings between Ottawa and Gatineau and eastern Ontario and Quebec to limit non-essential travel as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced the new restrictions on interprovincial travel as part of a series of measures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"To get ahead of the variants that are plaguing western Canada, beginning Monday we're setting up at checkpoints at all interprovincial borders," said Ford.

"We'll be limiting access to border crossings between the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec, with exceptions of work, medical care and the transportation of goods."

Ford called on the federal government to tighten up restrictions on international travel to limit visitors into the country.

Quebec set up police checkpoints at interprovincial crossings between Ottawa and Gatineau from April 1, 2020 to May 17, 2020. Police checked more than 316,000 vehicles during the checkpoints, turning away just under five per cent of motorists.

Ontario also announced new restrictions on outdoor activities and limiting essential retail to 25 per cent capacity in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

