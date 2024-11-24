Police lay more charges against pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Ottawa

Three people were arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Ottawa this weekend.

On Saturday evening, police said two people were arrested during a weekly rally organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement. One man was taken into custody after interfering with the group demonstrating and a woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer following "repeated non-compliance orders from officers."

Demonstrators tell CTV News the man was not part of the pro-Palestinian rally.

In a news release, police said they also arrested a 29-year-old woman on Sunday morning in relation to a demonstration earlier this week that led to four arrests.

Organizers for the Palestinian Youth Movement say the woman was one of their members who was protesting the arrest of a demonstrator during Saturday's rally.

She was charged with two counts of public mischief, obstruction of police, counsel an uncommitted indictable offence of mischief and unlawful assembly. She will appear in court on Monday.

Police say they identified people in the crowd committing offences during the Nov. 18 protest, but said it was not safe to make more arrests.

"After observing criminal behaviour, four individuals were arrested that evening. Police identified others in the crowd committing offences but deemed that it would not be safe to make arrests at the time and risk an escalation," police said.

Weekly protests have taking place in Ottawa against Israel's armed offensive in Gaza and Lebanon since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Saturday evening, demonstrators marched from the Human Rights Monument near Ottawa City Hall and moved down Elgin Street, Sussex Drive and Rideau Street. Video posted to social media by the Palestinian Youth Movement shows a confrontation between police and the demonstrators.

"The Ottawa police brutalized and attacked community members today and arrested a protestor dragging them out of the crowd. They shoved people at the back of the protest to force us onto the sidewalk. Every weekend protest has been on the streets. The police chose violence and escalation today," the group said in an Instagram post.

Following the arrest on Saturday night, a rally was held in front of the Ottawa Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street to demand the release of one of the demonstrators taken into custody.

A rally protesting the actions of police continued on Sunday.

"We recognize the concerns raised by members of the community regarding these arrests," Ottawa police said.

"The OPS is committed to ensuring community safety and respecting the lawful right to protest. Any charges related to demonstrations are carefully considered with this balance, and we are focused on balancing the need for public safety with fostering trust and understanding."

Police say they are working with the demonstrators and investigations into criminal acts during protests continue.