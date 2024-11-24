OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.

    A freighter makes its way through the mist on the St. Lawrence River Thursday, April 26, 2018 in La Malbaie, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) A freighter makes its way through the mist on the St. Lawrence River Thursday, April 26, 2018 in La Malbaie, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.

    The Tim S. Dool, a 225-metre-long lake freighter, ran aground in U.S. waters just east of Morrisburg, Ont. at approximately 12:30 p.m.

    The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says there were no injuries and there is no reported pollution or ingress in the water.

    The ship is currently stable and remains outside the navigation channel, the corporation said in a statement.

    "Work is underway to finalize a salvage plan. An update will follow, once the salvage plan is known," the corporation said.

    The Tim S. Dool is owned the Algoma Central Corporation, a Canadian shipping company. The ship went into service in 1967 with a gross tonnage of 18,700 tons.

    It services the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes.

