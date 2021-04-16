OTTAWA -- You can no longer go camping on Crown land and at Ontario's provincial parks during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Ontario Parks announced Friday that during the current COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, overnight stays including campgrounds, backcountry campsites and roofed accommodations in provincial parks remain closed until further notice.

"We understand this temporary closure of overnight stays in provincial parks may impact your plans, however, the health and well-being of Ontarians is our number one priority," said Ontario Parks on its website.

Ontario Parks remain open for outdoor day-use activities like walking, hiking, biking, birdwatching and fishing. Visit individual park pages for a list of operating days and day-use facilities open.

We continue to ask you to do your part and only visit and enjoy a local provincial park or conservation reserve close to where you live.



Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry announced on Twitter that as of 12:01 a.m. on April 16, "recreational camping on Crown land will be prohibited to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

Under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, camping for recreational purposes on public land administered by the ministry is prohibited.

"You also cannot occupy tests or other camping structures, such as trailers, recreational vehicles and watercraft equipped for overnight accommodation," said the ministry on its website.

The Ontario government's website identifies Crown land as including shore lands and the beds of most lakes and rivers. About 77 per cent of the province’s land mass is made up of Crown land managed under the Public Lands Act, with an additional 10 per cent Crown land held as provincial parks and conservation reserves.

Recreational activities are still allowed on Crown land, including hiking, biking and fishing.