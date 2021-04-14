OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a driver has died after crashing into a house in the Elmvale Acres neighbourhood overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Chapman Boulevard, between Arch Street and Saunderson Drive, at around 11:57 p.m. Tuesday. A vehicle had rolled and crashed into a house, causing significant damage, Ottawa Fire Services said in a release.

While no one inside the home was injured, police say the driver, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The individual has not yet been identified. Police say they are still attempting to contact next-of-kin.

What caused the driver to crash is unknown.