What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.22-24
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Kanata Santa Claus Parade
Santa Claus arrives in Kanata this weekend for the Kanata Santa Claus Parade.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and will travel between Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish and the Hazeldean Mall.
Bring a donation to support the Kanata Food Cupboard.
Kingston Santa Claus Parade
Santa Claus will visit Kingston on Saturday night.
The Nighttime Santa Parade begins at 5 p.m. It will travel from the Bath Road/Princess Street area down Princess Street to Ontario Street.
Santa will help light the tree in Springer Market Square.
Arnprior Santa Claus Parade
The Arnprior Santa Claus Parade is Saturday night.
The parade begins at 6 p.m.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Experience the magic of the Ottawa Christmas Market.
Enjoy music, workshops, food and drinks and shop at the Christmas Market at Lansdowne Park this season. You can also visit Santa.
The first weekend of the market runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and then Saturday (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
The Christmas Tree Lighting and Opening Ceremony is Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.
ByWard Market Winter Market
It’s the opening weekend for the new ByWard Market Winter Market.
The holiday season kicks off with the tree lighting on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The ByWard Winter Market runs every Thursday to Sunday until Jan. 5, with outdoor market vendors offering unique local crafts, holiday treats and seasonal delights. You can also go for a skate on the outdoor synthetic rink on William Street.
For more information on the ByWard Market Winter Market, visit www.byward-market.com.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m.
It’s Thomas Chabot Bobblehead Giveaway night, with the first 10,000 fans receiving a bobblehead.
For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.
Sebastian Maniscalco
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco brings the "It Aint’ Right” tour to Canadian Tire Centre Sunday night.
For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.ca.
The Museum’s Christmas Market
Don’t miss the Christmas Market at the Canadian Museum of History.
Nearly 100 exhibitors will be on display in the Grand Hall and the Panorma Café on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free.
613Flea
613flea returns to Lansdowne this weekend.
The magical makers market will feature 25 top artisans on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The 613flea Artisan Market is at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne.
Parkdale Holiday Market
Kick off the holiday season with the Holiday Market at the Parkdale Public Market.
The market is open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring 30 vendors. Bring home a Canadian-grown tree or hand-made décor.
The Log Farm Christmas Market
The Long Farm’s annual Christmas Market will be held on Saturday.
More than 50 vendors will be on display, with prepared food, Christmas gift ideas and baking items.
The Log Farm is located at 670 Cedarview Road. Admission is free.
Watson’s Mill Christmas Craft Market
Over 40 artists and artisans will be on display at the Watson’s Mill Christmas Craft Market.
The craft market is open on Saturday and Sunday, along with Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and Dec. 7-8.
Admission is by donation.
Watson’s Mill is located at 5525 Dickinson Street in Manotick.
Christmas markets this weekend
- Saturday: St. Patrick’s High School Craft Fair featuring over 125 local artists
- Saturday: Adaawe Indigenous Holiday Market – 338 Somerset Street West
National Arts Centre
Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:
- Friday: Soleil Launiere on the NAC Fourth Stage
- Friday: Marianas Trench in Southam Hall
- Saturday: Glass Tiger with Erica Ehm in Babs Asper Theatre
- Saturday: The Jim Cuddy Band in Southam Hall
- Saturday: Janette King on the NAC Fourth Stage
- Sunday: NAC Orchestra presents Presto, Mambo!
For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back
Join the FILMharmonic Orchestra for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in concert Saturday night at the Arena at TD Place.
The orchestra performs John Williams’ Grammy-winning score with the remastered 1980 film on the big screen.
For tickets and information, visit www.tdplace.ca.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Orpheus Musical Theatre presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
For more information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/charlie-and-chocolate-factory.
Beowulf In Afghanistan
The Great Canadian Theatre Company presents Beowulf in Afghanistan until Sunday.
The world premiere is about a Canadian soldier harnessing the medieval Anglo-Saxon test of Beowulf as a life raft through the clash of conflict, and after.
For tickets, visit www.gctc.ca.
Magic of Lights
It’s the opening weekend for the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.
Enjoy a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring your favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
The Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 4. For tickets and information, visit, https://magicoflights.com/locations/ottawa-on/.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs are home twice this weekend at Slush Puppie Place.
On Friday, the Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the North Bay Battalion visits Kingston for a 2 p.m. game.
Kingston Grand Theatre
The following events will be at the Kingston Grand Theatre this weekend:
- Friday: The Jim Cuddy Band
- Saturday: Jeremy Ledbetter Trio
Vanier Cup
Kingston hosts the Vanier Cup, the championship game in Canadian University football.
The Laurier Golden Hawks will face the Laval Rouge et Or at Richardson Stadium on the campus of Queen’s University.
Game time is 1 p.m. Saturday.
All Things Christmas, Gifts and Art Sale
The Kingston Symphony Volunteers host the All Things Christmas, Gifts and Art Sale this weekend at the Kingston Symphony Warehouse.
Shop for Christmas trees, decorations, wreaths and more.
