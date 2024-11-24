Sandy Hill apartment building evacuated for high levels of carbon monoxide

Ottawa firefighters evacuated an apartment building in Sandy Hill after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide on Saturday night.

Ottawa Fire Services say they received a call from a monitoring company reporting an active carbon monoxide (CO) alarm inside a building in the 1-100 block of Robinson Avenue near Lees Station at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Readings detected levels of CO as high as 36 parts per million, Ottawa fire says. All residents were evacuated, and an OC Transpo bus was called to shelter them.

An Enbridge Gas crew was called to the scene and shut down all boilers inside and the air exchange unit.

Firefighters used high-pressurized fans to ventilate the structure. Fire crews continued to take readings until the building was deemed safe. Residents were able to return to their homes shortly before 12:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Ottawa fire says it’s the second incident of a building being forced to evacuate because of high levels of CO this month.

Ottawa fire is reminding the public to get an annual inspection of fuel-burning appliances, check that outside vents and chimneys are not blocked and install carbon monoxide alarms

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas that can be fatal in high concentrations. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, vomiting, headache, and eventually loss of consciousness and death.