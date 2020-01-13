OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say four guns were seized this past weekend in two separate incidents.

On Friday, Guns and Gangs Unit officers searched an address in the 2200-block of Riverside Dr., near the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, and found two loaded handguns and a shotgun.

Just before midnight Saturday, another loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop on the Vanier Pkwy., near the Highway 417 W/B on-ramp.

Police say arrests have been made in both cases, but no charges have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.

This announcement comes just days after four people were shot, one fatally, at a short-term rental in Centretown. The suspect has not yet been found.

On New Year's Day, police responded to two separate shooting incidents, including one involving a 44-year-old male victim.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has promised to unveil a strategy in the coming days for dealing with gun crime in the capital.