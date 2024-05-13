'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
One of the plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against the City of Ottawa over its handling of Uber's entry into the market 10 years ago says a recent ruling has made Monday a great day for the taxi industry.
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
Metro Taxi and plate owners Marc André Way and Iskhak Mail filed a class action lawsuit against the City of Ottawa on behalf of taxi plate holders in the city in 2016. It alleged the City was negligent in allowing Uber to operate illegally in Ottawa for two years, that the City infringed on the Charter rights of plateholders and that the City's taxi bylaw constituted an unlawful tax.
Speaking to reporters, Way said he was very pleased by the decision that found the City was negligent in its handling of Uber's emergence in the market.
"This is a great victory for the industry and the rule of law," he said. "It shows that big tech, a big company can't just walk into a city and disrupt an industry to the point where it's almost decimated."
Justice Marc Smith concluded that the City was negligent in its enforcement of the 2012 taxi bylaw, but that it did not infringe upon the Charter rights of taxi drivers, nor that the fees collected by the taxi bylaw are an unlawful tax.
"The City's response to Uber's arrival was negligent, causing harm to the taxi industry," Smith wrote in his decision. "The City capitulated to Uber's bullying tactics when it entered the Ottawa market."
- READ DOCUMENT: Reasons for Judgment of J. M.Smith - Metro Taxi Ltd et al. v. City of Ottawa - May 13, 2024
Uber began operating in Ottawa in 2014. Taxi drivers argued the arrival of the company, which was operating outside the framework of the taxi bylaw, was disrupting business and harming their ability to make a living. The taxi industry in Ottawa is heavily regulated, requiring taxi drivers to pay fees to operate.
It would take until 2016 before council would approve a bylaw that allowed for the operation of "private transportation companies" such as Uber. Plaintiffs argued the City allowed Uber to operate illegally for two years before the bylaw was passed.
The City argued that taxi regulations were meant to protect the public and not the interests of the taxi industry and that it acted "reasonably and in good faith" once it chose to enforce the 2012 taxi bylaw, especially against "a new and unprecedented technological platform like Uber."
The City also claimed that it was unable to prevent Uber's entry into the market and is therefore not responsible for any financial losses suffered by taxi companies and plate owners.
Smith said that the City had adopted a "defeatist and acceptance approach" to Uber's entry into the Ottawa market.
"Uber was permitted to defy the law openly for two years without suffering any consequences whatsoever. On the other hand, because of Uber's blatant disregard of the law, the Plaintiffs suffered," Smith wrote.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"The evidence establishes that the City knew that its failure to properly enforce the 2012 Bylaw would likely cause harm to the taxi industry.
"A multinational giant was invading Ottawa, and because of the City's unpreparedness and its lack of efforts to develop a plan to enforce the 2012 Bylaw, the City's enforcement efforts against Uber drivers were ineffective."
The lawsuit had also alleged that the 2016 bylaw that allowed ridesharing companies to operate was unlawful, but all parties agreed to dismiss that issue at the start of the trial.
Determination of damages will be decided later. The lawsuit was seeking $215 million.
In a statement, city solicitor Stuart Huxley said the City of Ottawa would be reviewing the decision.
"The City of Ottawa has received the Court’s decision in the Metro Taxi litigation. The City will be carefully reviewing the Court’s decision before determining next steps."
Way said the next step for taxi drivers is to meet with the city.
"We have a new mayor, we have new councillors; we want to work with them and see if there's some way to get this resolved," he said. "I think it's time for the industry and the city to find a way to collaborate and correct some of the mistakes that have been done. We're very open to that."
Way said he believes other cities will be reading the decision very closely.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: What star witness in Trump hush money case has said on the stand so far
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial took the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Kamala Harris drops F-bomb during White House live-stream
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris used a profanity on Monday while offering advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to break through barriers.
Wildfire smoke drifts across Canada, over parts of U.S., prompting air quality advisories
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sues for defamation over National Enquirer, InTouch Weekly stories
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sued the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly on Monday for a story that she said falsely claimed that she was trying to help the Menendez brothers get a retrial after they were convicted of murdering their parents.
Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in N.Y.C.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
Truck driver accused of intentionally killing Utah officer had been holding a woman against her will
A truck driver accused of intentionally killing a police officer during a traffic stop on a Utah highway had been holding a woman against her will inside the cab of his truck, new court documents reveal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Irving Oil former president dies at age 93
Arthur L. Irving, chairman emeritus and former president of Irving Oil, has died at the age of 93.
-
Halifax teen death case bail hearings delayed
The Crown will decide if they will ask to consolidate the charges among the four accused in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach in Halifax sometime this week.
-
Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at more than 50 km/h over the limit: Halifax police
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax-area on Monday.
Toronto
-
Subway service still suspended on part of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil leak
Subway service has been temporarily suspended on Line 2 due to slippery track conditions near Sherburne Station on Monday morning.
-
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
-
What sacrifices are you making to live in Toronto?
Living in Toronto comes with its sacrifices, including living in a shrinking space at a higher cost.
Montreal
-
McGill in court seeking injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment on campus
Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month.
-
Amazon's Laval warehouse workers now unionized
Workers at Amazon.com Inc.'s Laval warehouse have been granted the right to unionize.
-
Suspect, 22, arrested in man's death in Plateau
Montreal police say they have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with a man's death in the Plateau early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle rollover in northern Ont. leads to impaired charges
A vehicle travelling on Highway 11 early in the morning last weekend rolled over in the ditch just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
-
Police say Sault suspect slashed 45 tires, started garage fire
A 40-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with arson and mischief following several incidents beginning April 14.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police calling for more security cameras in core areas
Chatham-Kent Police Service is recommending 35 additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in several downtown areas at Chatham-Kent council Monday evening.
-
Boil water advisory issued for Wheatley and Tilbury
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued to all consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems for Wheatley and Tilbury.
-
Remembering Gary Parent: Funeral for labour giant held this week
The funeral for a giant in the Windsor-Essex labour community will be held this week.
London
-
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
-
Trudeau announces funding for new child care spaces during visit to southwestern Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and various federal ministers were in St. Thomas Monday to announce more than $200 million for child care spaces in Ontario. The stop at the YMCA Station View Child Care Centre comes as the national child care program continues to face unexpected challenges.
-
'Shelter in place' lifted in Plympton-Wyoming following natural gas leak
A shelter in place order has been lifted in Plympton-Wyoming Monday afternoon following a natural gas leak.
Kitchener
-
OPP share 3D face recreation to help identify baby found in Grand River
A $50,000 reward is being provided by the Government of Ontario to help identify a young child whose remains were found along the Grand River in 2022.
-
THEMUSEUM asks City of Kitchener for $300,000 to stay open
Staff at THEMUSEM say if they don’t get a one-time grant of $300,000 from the City of Kitchener, they might be forced to close .
-
University of Waterloo students set up Gaza encampment
A group of University of Waterloo students have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
Barrie
-
'Phenomenal mom' killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
One person hospitalized after canoe capsizes in Muskoka River
Provincial police are warning the public about water safety following an incident where two adults and two children ended up in the chilly Muskoka River near Holditch Street in Bracebridge.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Grey Highlands.
Winnipeg
-
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
-
'Never seen a fire move like this': Dry conditions cause significant spread of Manitoba wildfire
Fire crews are continuing to battle a significant blaze in Manitoba’s north that has prompted evacuations.
-
'Terrifying': Manitoba resident speaks on wildfire and evacuation
As a pair of wildfires burn near Flin Flon and The Pas, a number of Manitobans are being told to evacuate their homes.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children
The United Conservative Party says it's gathered a panel of medical experts for a town hall meeting next month that's expected to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
-
Calgary's 'Recall Gondek' campaign officially deemed insufficient
An effort to remove Calgary's mayor through a recall campaign has been officially deemed insufficient, Calgary's city clerk declared Monday.
-
Alberta NDP leadership race: Final tally shows historic membership; McGowan drops out
A total of 85,144 members are eligible to vote for Alberta NDP's next leader.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE Crews establish fire guard as wildfire near Fort McMurray continues to burn
An evacuation alert remains in place in the Fort McMurray area on Monday afternoon.
-
'Be very, very careful': Wildfire conditions 'still extreme,' says Alberta fire chief
As wildfire conditions remain 'extreme' in northern Alberta, residents are being urged to be extra cautious and follow a fire ban.
-
Edmonton man charged in March Whyte Avenue hit-and-run
An Edmonton man faces several charges in a hit-and-run involving a woman and her child on Whyte Avenue in March.
Regina
-
Two suspects charged in Regina's first homicide of 2024
Two men, aged 24 and 17, have been charged with second degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
-
SaskPower completes phase 1 of Regina logistics warehouse
Everything is shelved in orderly fashion at SaskPower’s new Regina logistics warehouse. The first phase of the long delayed project at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is now complete.
Saskatoon
-
A crowd gathered along Highway 11 to watch this Saskatoon house fire
A fire in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood burned through the roof of a home and drew a crowd of onlookers on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon police say violent crime is up 10 per cent since last year
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
Vancouver
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
Man found dead after residential fire in Surrey
A man died in a residential fire in Surrey’s Panorama Ridge neighbourhood on Sunday night, authorities say.
-
Torched, stolen vehicles found on Forest Service Road in Mission: RCMP
Mounties in Mission found three burned-out vehicles on a Forest Service Road late last month, prompting a public appeal.
Vancouver Island
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
-
Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.