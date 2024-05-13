Construction worker injured after shoring wall collapse on Carling Avenue

A construction worker was injured after a shoring wall collapsed at a worksite in Carlington on Monday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services and paramedics responded to a construction pit at 1376 Carling Avenue at approximately 8:50 a.m. Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio says the worker was digging when the incident occurred.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deshcamps tells CTV News the worker was trapped under the rubble of the shoring wall. His coworkers on the scene were able to get him out.

Emergency crews safely extricated the injured worker out of the construction site in a stokes basket at 9:15 a.m.

Deschamps says the man was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.