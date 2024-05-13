OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Human remains found in Mississippi River in Carleton Place

    CTV News file image. CTV News file image.
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Mississippi River in Carleton Place on Sunday.

    OPP say the remains were found near the end of Oakland Crescent, just south of County Road 29.

    Spokesperson Bill Dickson says the body was reported in the river at around 5 p.m.

    "A post-mortem is needed to confirm the individual’s identity and the cause of death," OPP said on X.

    "We cannot speculate on the identity of the deceased."

    Information on the cause of death or how long the body was in the water is not known at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harry and Meghan's Nigerian adventure: Traditional attire to warm welcomes

    For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    • HPPH looking for Seaforth dog and its owner

      Public health officials in Huron County are hoping to identify a dog and its owner. Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) said around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, there was an incident involving a dog on Birch Street in Seaforth.

    • Trudeau in St. Thomas to highlight childcare budget items

      Speaking at a daycare centre in St. Thomas, Justin Trudeau highlighted items in the 2024 budget he said will build more child care spaces and infrastructure, support early childhood educators across the country, and help more families access affordable child care.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News