Human remains found in Mississippi River in Carleton Place

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Mississippi River in Carleton Place on Sunday.

OPP say the remains were found near the end of Oakland Crescent, just south of County Road 29.

Spokesperson Bill Dickson says the body was reported in the river at around 5 p.m.

"A post-mortem is needed to confirm the individual’s identity and the cause of death," OPP said on X.

"We cannot speculate on the identity of the deceased."

Information on the cause of death or how long the body was in the water is not known at this time.