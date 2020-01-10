OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit has released a video of persons of interest in Wednesday's shooting at an Airbnb rental on Gilmour Street in Centretown.

The people are seen running in the video, which police posted to YouTube on Friday.

One individual is described as wearing red or orange pants and a light blue hooded jacket. The second is also wearing red or orange pants, witha dark jacket and dark shoes.

Police say they're also looking for any available surveillance video that nearby residents may have of the area between 7 and 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Wednesday morning shooting killed 18-year-old Manyok (Manny) Akol of Ottawa, and injured three others, ages 15, 19 and 20.

Police say one of the injured males has been released from hospital, while the other two remain in hospital.