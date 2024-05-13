Get ready to spyce up your grill game! Try our delicious Greek-inspired Turkey Burgers, using Spyce Girlz Theo The Greek Seasoning, to add a taste of Mediterranean goodness to every bite!

Ingredients:

1 lb of ground turkey

1/2 cup crumbled feta

1/4 red onion, diced

1/3 cup of fresh parsley, chopped fine

2 tbsp of Spyce Girlz Theo The Greek Seasoning

Toppings:

Tzatziki

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Cucumbers

Buns (substitute for Gluten Free if needed)

Instructions:

Combine ground turkey, feta, onion, parsley, and Spyce Girlz Theo The Greek Seasoning into a large bowl, and mix well Form into 1/4 lb burgers using a 1/2 cup measurer, and flatten for desired shape Grill or pan fry for 5 minutes (or to your liking) per side on your BBQ or skillet Place on a bun, top with your preferred toppings and enjoy!

