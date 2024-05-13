OTTAWA
Recipes

    • Greek Inspired Turkey Burgers

    Greek Inspired Turkey Burgers
    Share

    Get ready to spyce up your grill game! Try our delicious Greek-inspired Turkey Burgers, using Spyce Girlz Theo The Greek Seasoning, to add a taste of Mediterranean goodness to every bite! 

    Ingredients:

    Toppings:

    • Tzatziki
    • Tomatoes
    • Lettuce
    • Cucumbers
    • Buns (substitute for Gluten Free if needed)

    Instructions:

    1. Combine ground turkey, feta, onion, parsley, and Spyce Girlz Theo The Greek Seasoning into a large bowl, and mix well
    2. Form into 1/4 lb burgers using a 1/2 cup measurer, and flatten for desired shape
    3. Grill or pan fry for 5 minutes (or to your liking) per side on your BBQ or skillet
    4. Place on a bun, top with your preferred toppings and enjoy!

    Don't forget to follow us on social media and join our newsletter 'Spyce Club' for new recipes!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harry and Meghan's Nigerian adventure: traditional attire to warm welcomes

    For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News