OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have identified the victim of Wednesday's Centretown shooting as 18-year-old Manyok Akol of Ottawa.

Three others, all male, were hurt after an early morning shooting at an Airbnb rental in Centretown. Shots were fired in the 400 block of Gilmour St, between Kent and Bank streets, around 7:30 a.m.

Two victims, aged 19 and 20, remain in hospital in serious condition. CHEO confirms they are treating a 15-year-old boy. He is in serious but stable condition.

In a statement, Ottawa Police say officers were called to the scene after reports of multiple gunshots, and found several people injured.

Three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police tell CTV Morning Live one of the victims was transported to CHEO for treatment.

"When officers arrived on scene inside the residence they found four individuals who were the victims of gunshot wounds, one succumbed to his injuries inside the residence. Two others were transported to hospital, one to CHEO," Acting Insp. Francois D'Aoust said.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police say "this is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody."

Neighbours said the home was used for short-term rentals. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Airbnb said it has deactivated listings associated with the address and removed the booking guest from its platform.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Gun violence is abhorrent, and our hearts go out to all who have been impacted," the statement said. "We are in close touch with city officials and with Ottawa Police Services to support their investigation."

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Late Wednesday morning, police said there are "no national security implications" related to the shooting.

This message was sent to Treasury Board employees shortly after the shooting happened.

"High Occupants of 90 Elgin and 219 LAURIER are to SHELTER IN PLACE immediately due to a threat outside the building. If you are in this building: Cease all work and proceed to the nearest safe location on your floor away from windows and remain there. Do not go outside. Do not evacuate the building unless ordered to do so. You will be advised when the SHELTER-IN-PLACE is lifted. Employees in other TBS locations must stay away from this building."

Several schools in the neighbourhood were also placed on lockdown.

Half an hour after the shooting occured, the Parliamentary Protective Services sent a text message to employees on Parliament Hill, about an "active shooter," telling them to avoid the area. A later email to Parliamentary staff said the situation was no longer active.

Police are asking members of the public to respect the safety perimeter in place at the shooting scene. They're also are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Major Crime Unit.

