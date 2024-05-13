Spyce Girlz Crunchwrap Supreme
We tried the Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme, and it was good...BUT then we made it better, with a Spyce Girlz Twist, using our Spyce Girlz Taco Seasoning, taking it to a whole new level of deliciousness!
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of ground beef or beyond beef
- 3 - 4 tbsp Spyce Girlz Taco Seasoning
- 2 large tortilla shells (per crunchwrap), one cut to a smaller size to cover your layered stack
- Queso Dip (Spyce Girlz version, or store-bought works!)
- 1 hard-shell taco shell or tostada (per crunchwrap)
- 1 tomato, diced and salted
- 1 cup of lettuce, shredded
- 1 cup cheese, shredded
- Optional:
- Sour Cream
- Cilantro, chopped
- Jalapenos, sliced
Instructions:
- In a frying pan, cook the ground beef with 3 tbsp of Spyce Girlz Taco Seasoning until fully cooked. Drain and set aside.
- Cut one of the large tortilla shells into a smaller size, reserving the larger uncut tortilla for layering and the smaller one for the top.
- Place the cooked ground beef into the center of the large tortilla.
- Add two scoops of Queso dip on top of the ground beef.
- Break the hard-shell taco in half and place it on top of the Queso dip.
- Layer on the sour cream, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, chopped cilantro, and sliced jalapenos.
- Sprinkle shredded cheese over the top- to get that gooey cheesy texture
- Place the smaller precut tortilla shell on top
- Fold over the edges of the large tortilla, much like wrapping a present (visuals in our video)
- Cook on both sides over medium heat until golden brown and crispy.
- Serve and enjoy your homemade version of the classic Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme!
