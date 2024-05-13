OTTAWA
    • Spyce Girlz Crunchwrap Supreme

    Spyce Girlz Crunchwrap Supreme
    We tried the Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme, and it was good...BUT then we made it better, with a Spyce Girlz Twist, using our Spyce Girlz Taco Seasoning, taking it to a whole new level of deliciousness!

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 1 lb of ground beef or beyond beef
    • 3 - 4 tbsp Spyce Girlz Taco Seasoning
    • 2 large tortilla shells (per crunchwrap), one cut to a smaller size to cover your layered stack
    • Queso Dip (Spyce Girlz version, or store-bought works!)
    • 1 hard-shell taco shell or tostada (per crunchwrap)
    • 1 tomato, diced and salted
    • 1 cup of lettuce, shredded
    • 1 cup cheese, shredded
    • Optional:
    • Sour Cream
    • Cilantro, chopped
    • Jalapenos, sliced

    Instructions:

    1. In a frying pan, cook the ground beef with 3 tbsp of Spyce Girlz Taco Seasoning until fully cooked. Drain and set aside.
    2. Cut one of the large tortilla shells into a smaller size, reserving the larger uncut tortilla for layering and the smaller one for the top. 
    3. Place the cooked ground beef into the center of the large tortilla.
    4. Add two scoops of Queso dip on top of the ground beef.
    5. Break the hard-shell taco in half and place it on top of the Queso dip.
    6. Layer on the sour cream, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, chopped cilantro, and sliced jalapenos.
    7. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the top- to get that gooey cheesy texture
    8. Place the smaller precut tortilla shell on top
    9. Fold over the edges of the large tortilla, much like wrapping a present (visuals in our video)
    10. Cook on both sides over medium heat until golden brown and crispy.
    11. Serve and enjoy your homemade version of the classic Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme!

