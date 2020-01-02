OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating two shootings within the first 24 hours of the new year.

A 44-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the area of Bronson Ave and Somerset St at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Paramedics say the victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking for a suspect in his 40s, described as white, wearing a black and white camouflage-patterned hoodie, a blue shirt, jeans, and black and white shoes.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say a gun was fired inside a home on Willow Creek Circ. in Nepean. No one was injured in that case, but three people were arrested and later released.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5050.