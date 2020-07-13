OTTAWA -- Photo radar cameras are now keeping an eye on speeders in school zones in Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa’s automated speed enforcement pilot-project begins today, four months later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speed camera technology will be deployed on roadways adjacent to school zones to catch speeders going over the posted speed limit.

Eight locations have been designated for photo radar cameras. The city has purchased four photo radar cameras, with two set up in fixed locations.

The two fixed camera locations are on Bayshore Drive near St. Rose of Lima School and Innes Road near Ecole secondaire catholique Beatrice-Desloges.

The other two cameras will rotate among the six other sites approximately every 45 days. The locations are:

Oglivie Road (Gloucester High School)

Smyth Road (Vincent Massey Public School, Hillcrest High School and Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite)

Meadowlands Drive West (St. Gregory School)

Watters Road (St. Francis of Assisi School)

Longfields Drive (Ecole elementaire catholique Pierre-Elliott Trudeau, St. Mother Theresa High School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School)

Katimavik Road (Holy Trinity Catholic High School)

The city says a motorist photographed speeding through the area will likely get a ticket. The amount of the fine will be based on how much the driver was exceeding the posted speed limit. There are no demerit points associated with infractions from the speed cameras.

Ottawa’s automated speed enforcement pilot-project was scheduled to begin in March, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the school closures.