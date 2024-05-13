OTTAWA
    • Kingston, Ont. police seek missing man who might be in GTA

    Jason Gainsbury was last seen at the Tim Hortons on John Counter Boulevard and Leroy Grant Drive in Kingston at around 6:30 p.m. May 10. Police said he might be in the Toronto area. (Kingston Police Service/handout) Jason Gainsbury was last seen at the Tim Hortons on John Counter Boulevard and Leroy Grant Drive in Kingston at around 6:30 p.m. May 10. Police said he might be in the Toronto area. (Kingston Police Service/handout)
    Kingston police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 41-year-old man who might be in the Toronto area.

    Jason Gainsbury was last seen at the Tim Hortons on John Counter Boulevard and Leroy Grant Drive in Kingston at around 6:30 p.m. May 10. He was supposed to board a Toronto-bound bus at 8:40 p.m. and meet a family member upon his arrival; however, police said he was not on board the bus when it arrived in Toronto.

    His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

    Police believe Gainsbury might have boarded a different bus at a different time.

    Gainsbury is described as white, 5-foot-11 (180 cm), 200 lbs (90 kg), with short dark brown hair that is partially balding on top, brown eyes and short scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green, knee-length hospital gown, blank pants, black shoes with a white stripe and wearing a bandage on one hand.

    Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Gainsbury is asked to contact Detective Carolyn Gauthier via email at cgauthier@kingstonpolice.ca. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

