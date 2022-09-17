Ottawa police investigate two murders and mayoral candidates discuss housing: Top five stories this week
Ottawa police investigate two murders in the capital this week and an Ottawa police officer accused of donating to the Freedom Convoy last winter.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Family, friends, neighbours and the community mourned the death of Savanna Pikuyak, who was in Ottawa to study at Algonquin College.
Ottawa police say the body of the 22-year-old was found in a home on Woodvale Green on Sunday morning. No other details about Pikuyak's death were released.
A vigil was held outside the home on Thursday for Pikuyak.
Algonquin College says Pikuyak was a first-year Pre-Health Sciences Pathway's student, who had come to Ottawa from Nunavut.
"As we grieve this senseless and tragic loss, the College is making resources available, including counselling services, to any employee or learner in need of assistance," Algonquin College said on Twitter.
Nikolas Ibey, 33, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
An 18-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a triple stabbing at the St. Laurent Centre that left one man dead and two others seriously injured.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at the mall on St. Laurent Boulevard at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Friday. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa there was a fight on the south side of the mall, in an area near the entrance to the St. Laurent Transit Station.
Ottawa police say Marcus Maloney, 19, died from his injuries at the hospital. Two other men were transported to the Ottawa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Mohamed Osman, 18, faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the triple stabbing.
The incident happened during the afternoon commute, as thousands of people would have been travelling in the area to connect to the O-Train and OC Transpo buses. St. Laurent Station was closed to O-Train passengers due to the police operation.
Housing makes headlines on the campaign trail
Two of the main candidates for mayor in Ottawa's municipal election rolled out their plans for housing this week.
Catherine McKenney's affordable housing and homelessness platform pledged to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term of council, if elected.
The plan includes building supportive housing for 250 individuals through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative and housing another 250 people through housing allowances. McKenney would also work with community housing agencies to build 1,000 non-profit housing units per year across the city.
Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing if elected. His plan includes building 100,000 new homes over the next 10 years, including 1,000 community housing units a year.
"We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive in Ottawa," Sutcliffe said Friday morning.
Ottawa residents head to the polls on Oct. 24 to elect a new mayor, councillor and school board trustee.
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct for allegedly donating money to the "Freedom Convoy" during the protest in downtown Ottawa back in February.
Const. Kristina Neilson appeared for a disciplinary hearing on Thursday morning to face the misconduct charge under the Police Services Act, after an investigation initiated by a Chief's complaint.
The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards investigators allege Neilson donated money to the "Freedom Convoy Fund" through GiveSendGo on Feb. 5, just over a week after the convoy arrived in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.
Firewood fraud: Eastern Ontario man accused of leaving buyers out in the cold
Ontario Provincial Police have laid more than a dozen fraud-related charges against an eastern Ontario man, accused of taking money for firewood and never delivering.
OPP had previously warned the public about a potential fraud involving online ads on platforms like Facebook offering firewood for sale.
Police allege the accused would request a deposit by e-transfer, but never deliver the firewood and would not respond or be unreachable by buyers.
An investigation led to the arrest of a 47-year-old man.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimetres) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'She was amazing': Alberta man travels to the U.K. to pay his respects to the Queen
For one Alberta man, sending well-wishes from Canada was not enough following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is why he hopped on a plane to London to say his goodbyes in person.
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.
Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
Atlantic
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
Toronto
-
Mississauga transit employee dead after workplace accident: mayor
A MiWay maintenance employee died on the job in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to city officials.
-
15-year-old boy charged after armed carjacking spree in Toronto
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings in Toronto as police continue to search for two other suspects.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Poilievre victory seen as good news for Conservative Party of Quebec
Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to lead the federal Tories bodes well for the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is running in the provincial election on similar messages, analysts say.
-
Restaurant closures in Quebec far outpacing openings, report
Quebec restaurants are closing faster than they're opening at the same time as diners are spending more money than they were pre-pandemic.
-
Man killed during police intervention on Nuns' Island in Montreal
A man died during a police intervention Saturday afternoon on Nuns' Island in Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
The Issue with a Tissue premiers Sunday at Cinefest
A documentary about the untold story about the Indigenous First Nations, the impacts toilet paper has on the Boreal Forest and what’s gone wrong over the years to premier at Cinefest.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
London
-
Train collision near Western Fair briefly sparks emergency perimeter
Some tense moments in London today, as two train cars collided. The incident occurred just east of the CN crossing at Egerton Street and prompted a significant emergency response.
-
'I’m here for the fans': TV and Movie actors visit London Comic Con
A long line of fans waited for their chance to get a photo and autograph from ‘The Walking Dead’ and voice actor Khary Payton at London Comic Con.
-
Fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.
A section of Perth Line 86 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Pair arrested after joyriding incident: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a pair of alleged car thieves after a joyriding incident early Friday morning.
-
-
Police identify unknown deceased man
After asking the public for help, Winnipeg police have discovered the identity of a man who died last month.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
Online sale gone wrong, victim robbed at meet-up in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery which reportedly happened when someone met with a person to sell an item posted online.
Calgary
-
Calgary coin show and money fair brings hundreds of historical enthusiasts together
More than 500 people are sharing their passion for collecting historical coins and bank notes at this weekend’s annual Calgary Fall Coin Show and Money Fair.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
Edmonton
-
Alberta toddler whose father travelled across Canada looking for stem cell match passes away
Ezra Marfo, of Lac La Biche, Alta., was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2021. His father, Jacob Marfo, became a stem cell donor but he was not a perfect match. Ezra relapsed earlier this year and recently passed, his father says.
-
2 arrested after stolen vehicle seen driving 'erratically at extreme speeds': RCMP
Two people were arrested on Thursday after police saw a vehicle driving "erratically at extreme speeds" south of Edmonton, according to RCMP.
-
Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal
Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
There are 133 names on the ballot in Vancouver this election. Here's the order in which they'll appear
Vancouver's lack of a ward system and the presence of Canada's only elected park board means voters sort through dozens of names when choosing their leaders every four years.
-
2 bodies discovered after Penticton fire, major crime unit investigating
Mounties are investigating after two bodies were discovered at the scene of a fire near a gun range in Penticton Thursday.
-
Lost application blamed for New Westminster home nearly doubling in assessed value
A pair of New Westminster homeowners faced significantly higher property tax bills this year after their property nearly doubled in value in its latest assessment.
Regina
-
'It's a personal choice': Students weigh masking options for return to classes
Students and faculty at the University of Regina are back in person for the fall semester. Some of those living and working on campus have mixed feelings with the current masking and other COVID-19 regulations.
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.