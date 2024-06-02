Two-vehicle collision injures 3, closes part of River Road

Ottawa Paramedic Service says three people sustained minor injuries following two-vehicle collision on River Road Sunday morning.

Paramedics recieved a call at 10:12 a.m. reporting the incident.

A 60-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were treated on scene and transported to hospital as a precautionary measure. They were in the same car, paramedics say.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries. He was treated on scene and did not require to be hospitalized, paramedics add.

The Ottawa Police Service said on X River Road was closed in both directions between Kilby Lane and Waterfront Court due to a serious collision.

The social media post sparked reactions from residents, citing speed and aggressive driving.

“This strip is awful. The speeding and aggressive driving on River Road is out of control,” reads one response.

The road has since been re-opened.