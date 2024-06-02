Brockville, Ont. bidding to be host community for 2025 World Juniors
City council in Brockville, Ont. has unanimously approved submitting a bid to be a host community for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The tournament, which will be held in the nation’s capital for the first time since 2009, begins on Boxing Day. Ten different countries will compete for gold at the Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place. The gold medal will be handed out to the winning team on January 5th, 2025.
In the weeks leading up to the event, teams hold training camps to select their roster by playing exhibition games. Hockey Canada is taking bids from communities within two hours of Ottawa that want to host those teams.
The city of Brockville would need to pay $25,000 to Hockey Canada if they are selected. 70 per cent of the revenue from the exhibition game would go to Hockey Canada, with the city keeping the rest.
If chosen, this won’t be the first time Brockville hosts a World Junior team.
In 2009, the last time Ottawa hosted the tournament, Brockville was selected to host Team Latvia. An exhibition game between the Latvians and Team Germany was held on December 22, 2008 at the Brockville Memorial Centre.
Bids from aspiring Host Communities are due next Friday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Do this once a month and extend your life by up to 10 years. No gym required
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
Ryan Reynolds has declared 'War of the Popcorn Buckets.' He's honestly onto something
Ryan Reynolds this week unveiled arguably the most anticipated and sure-to-be coveted merchandise tied to his upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel: the movie’s novelty popcorn bucket.
North Korea says it will stop sending trash balloons as South Korea vows strong retaliation
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
'The legacy I want to leave:' Mother with Stage 4 cancer advocates for survivors
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Trump joins TikTok and calls it 'an honor.' As president he once tried to ban the video-sharing app
Donald Trump has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok, a platform he once tried to ban while in the White House, and posted from a UFC fight two days after he became the first former president and presumptive major party nominee in U.S. history to be found guilty on felony charges.
Mackenzie Hughes 'gutted' after falling short at RBC Canadian Open
Mackenzie Hughes had the dream scenario of winning the RBC Canadian Open in his hometown within reach but then it all slipped away.
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre holds off Griffin, wins RBC Canadian Open
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has won the RBC Canadian Open.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
IWK Telethon for Children comes to a close with over $7.5M in donations
As the Weekend of Giving comes to an end, the 40th annual IWK Telethon for Children has come to a close, and this year viewers donated a record-breaking amount, making over $7.5 million.
-
SailGP in Halifax comes to a close, Britain takes home gold
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
-
'We share your pain, we share your pride': Public ceremony honouring fallen N.B. peace officers held in Fredericton
A ceremony honouring New Brunswick peace officers who have died in the line of duty returned as a public memorial on Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
Boy critically injured in Brampton shooting: paramedics
A teenage boy has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Sunday afternoon in Brampton, say paramedics.
-
25-year-old driver dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Clarington, Ont.
A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Montreal
-
Driver missing after vehicle plunges into the Riviere-des-Prairies between Montreal and Laval
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
-
Tickets for cyclists in Montreal increases by 20 per cent
There is a 20 per cent increase in tickets handed out to cyclists in Montreal with the most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 being wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, June 2, 2024
CTV News Montreal for Sunday, June 2, 2024 with anchor Matt Grillo.
Northern Ontario
-
6 active wildfires in northeastern Ont.
As of Saturday evening, there were still six active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed late Friday and one confirmed on June 1 in the region.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
-
Northwestern Ont. police make arrest after serious assault
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
Windsor
-
Windsorites join Canada-wide Gutsy Walk to support Crohn’s and Colitis research
In Windsor, organizers are hoping to hit the $25,000 mark to help with treatments and an eventual cure.
-
More than 300 vendors make 45th annual Art in the Park its 'biggest' yet, organizers say
Willistead Park in Walkerville was busy all day Saturday for the return of the annual Art in the Park festival — and the event, said to be its biggest this year due to the number of vendors in attendance, continues Sunday.
-
Downtown Windsor BIA issues call for vendors at Canada Day Arts Fair
The event is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue
London
-
80th anniversary of D-Day commemorated at base of Holy Roller tank
Soldiers past and present, even some on horseback, marched through London's Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and ultimately, the end of World War II.
-
Nuclear plant doubling production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes
Bruce Power introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
-
Crossbow, rifle, ammo allegedly stolen from Sarnia home as police seek to identify suspect
Police in Sarnia are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly broke into a home last week.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: layoffs, a push for a rare cancer drug, and a python in a park
Layoffs announced at Home Hardware, a family searching for help to cover the cost of a cancer drug, and a ball python found in a Waterloo park.
-
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
-
Guelph dance company's future uncertain
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
Barrie
-
Thousands of runners lace up for 12th annual Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie
Runners of all ages participated in the 12th edition of the Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie Sunday morning.
-
Barrie athlete wins Division One World Series National Championship in women's softball
A local athlete from Barrie is celebrating after winning a Division One World Series National Championships in Women's softball.
-
OPP officer assaulted during call to suspicious vehicle in Severn Township
Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.
Winnipeg
-
Blockade briefly stops Pride Parade in downtown Winnipeg
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
-
Pride festivities to end early amid severe weather in Winnipeg
Pride festivities in Winnipeg will be ending early on Sunday due to severe weather in the city.
-
Severe thunderstorms heading to southern Manitoba
The rainy weather that Manitoba saw throughout the month of May looks like it will continue into June.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
-
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
-
Dozens of dogs graduate from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
Edmonton
-
1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash on Stadium Road
A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road early Sunday morning.
-
NDP leadership debate focused on recruitment and path to 2027 success
The last NDP leadership debate was held in Edmonton on Sunday, with candidates largely focused on how to build the party ahead of the 2027 election.
-
5 things to know about the NHL playoffs as Oilers take on Stars in Game 6
The Florida Panthers will kick up their feet tonight and watch the Edmonton Oilers try to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final against the visiting Dallas Stars.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP on scene of 'serious collision' on Highway 1
Saskatchewan RCMP are currently responding to a serious collision on Highway 1 west of Swift Current.
-
Regina bargain hunters discover old-fashioned antiques while sharing hobby online
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Vancouver
-
Huge hike in olive oil prices a hit for Vancouver restaurants
At Hydra Estiatorio in downtown Vancouver, every dish is prepared or finished with olive oil. The eatery has been hard-hit by shortages and surging prices.
-
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
-
Vancouver driver arrested after crashing into vehicles, narrowly missing pedestrians
Vancouver police say they are recommending multiple dangerous driving and impaired driving charges for a man who crashed his car into several other vehicles and nearly hit pedestrians downtown on Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Huge hike in olive oil prices a hit for Vancouver restaurants
At Hydra Estiatorio in downtown Vancouver, every dish is prepared or finished with olive oil. The eatery has been hard-hit by shortages and surging prices.
-
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver, B.C., to Houston, TX, felt sick.
-
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.