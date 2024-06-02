Brockville, Ont. bidding to be host community for 2025 World Juniors

City council in Brockville, Ont. has unanimously approved submitting a bid to be a host community for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The tournament, which will be held in the nation’s capital for the first time since 2009, begins on Boxing Day. Ten different countries will compete for gold at the Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place. The gold medal will be handed out to the winning team on January 5th, 2025.

In the weeks leading up to the event, teams hold training camps to select their roster by playing exhibition games. Hockey Canada is taking bids from communities within two hours of Ottawa that want to host those teams.

The city of Brockville would need to pay $25,000 to Hockey Canada if they are selected. 70 per cent of the revenue from the exhibition game would go to Hockey Canada, with the city keeping the rest.

If chosen, this won’t be the first time Brockville hosts a World Junior team.

In 2009, the last time Ottawa hosted the tournament, Brockville was selected to host Team Latvia. An exhibition game between the Latvians and Team Germany was held on December 22, 2008 at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Bids from aspiring Host Communities are due next Friday.