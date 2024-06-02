OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Motorcycle doing wheelies, weaving in, out of traffic caught on Highway 417

    A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.

    It happened on Saturday.

    The driver is facing stunt driving charges, a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    They are also scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

