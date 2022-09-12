Firewood fraud: Eastern Ontario man accused of leaving buyers out in the cold

Ontario Provincial Police have laid more than a dozen fraud-related charges against an eastern Ontario man, accused of taking money for firewood and never delivering.

OPP had previously warned the public about a potential fraud involving online ads on platforms like Facebook offering firewood for sale.

Police allege the accused would request a deposit by e-transfer, but never deliver the firewood and would not respond or be unreachable by buyers.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 47-year-old man.

Cory Baptiste, of North Algona Wilberforce, is facing 11 counts of fraud under $5,000 and 11 counts of obtaining by false pretence. He remains in custody.

Police say if you or someone you know may have been a victim, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).