    • Two seriously injured following two-vehicle crash on Bank Street

    The Ottawa Police Service says two people were injured following a serious crash that happened in the city's south-end Sunday afternoon.
    The Ottawa Police Service says two people were seriously injured following a serious crash that happened south of Ottawa Sunday afternoon.

    A man in his twenties was treated for leg injuries, and a 67-year-old was treated for chest and leg injuries by paramedics. Both were taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition, spokesperson of Ottawa Paramedic Services, Paul Morneau, told CTV News Ottawa.

    Police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. reporting a serious two-vehicle collision on Bank Street and Lester Road.

    Bank Street northbound is open. Southbound will be opened shortly, police say.

