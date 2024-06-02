More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents

A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.

A portion of River Road between Kilby Lane and Waterfront Crescent was closed for an hour Sunday morning, as emergency crews cleared debris.

Jim Morris says it is far from the only collision he’s seen so close to his home.

“One winter we had four cars out here all spun out and hitting each other,” he recalled. “We had another accident here where someone spun out and went right across our lawn and then up right up against our house.”

Other neighbours, who did not wish to be go on camera, told CTV News they find it difficult to enter and pull out of their driveways on River Road, in part due to the 80km/h speed limit, and a nearby hill reducing visibility.

“We can't see anybody on the other side of the hill until they crest at the top and at that point they're only a couple of hundred meters away,” said Morris. “If they're doing 80 or more, you just don't have time to get pulled out and out of their way.”

Another neighbour says they find the rules on River Road to be inconsistent, citing long stretches further north that have a 70km/h limit and flashing warning signals.

The neighbourhood has reached out to the city several times in the past with concerns over safety. They pushed for their stretch of road to be changed from a passing lane to solid yellow lines in past years.

Morris says he feels a similar call to his city councillor may be in store.

“We're going to try to get our names together on a list and, again, go to the councillor and the city,” Morris added.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to area councillor, David Brown, for an interview but did not hear back before deadline.

Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Ottawa Sunday crews responded to the scene around 10:12 a.m.

A 60-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were treated on scene and transported to hospital as a precautionary measure. They were in the same car, paramedics say.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries. He was treated on scene and did not require to be hospitalized, paramedics add.