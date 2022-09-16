'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years

Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.

The plan would see 1,000 community housing units built per year across Ottawa.

"We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive in Ottawa," Sutcliffe said Friday morning.

The entrepreneur and broadcaster describes his plan as a "balanced approach" that prioritizes "smart intensification with targeted zoning changes, respects community design plans, and does so without expanding Ottawa's urban boundary", according to a media release.

If elected, Sutcliffe says he will bring together Ottawa Community Housing, not-for-profit housing providers, homebuilders, building trades, citizen groups, unions, planners, other governments and city staff to develop a "detailed strategic plan" that will "break down the barriers to getting the housing needed with no expansion of the urban boundary."

Sutcliffe says the number one priority with his plan is to "keep the dream of homeownership alive for young people" in Ottawa.

"I've talked to so many young people in the last few weeks who are worried they will never be able to afford a home in Ottawa, and their parents are worried about that too," Sutcliffe said during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Morning Rush with guest host Graham Richardson.

"So for our children and grandchildren we have to keep the dream of homeownership alive and the way to do that is to build more homes in our community."

Sutcliffe's plan also includes adding 1,000 community housing units a year over 10 years.

"The second major component of my plan is that we must support the most vulnerable and address homelessness and address the fact that there are not enough places for people to live on an affordable level in this community," Sutcliffe said.

He says he will use targeted building incentives, zoning changes and city lands to help build affordable housing.

"It actually doesn't have to cost the city a lot of money to do that if we partner with Ottawa Community Housing and partner with the private sector and use land the city has available," Sutcliffe said.

He points to the area around the Bayview Transit Station, with 21 acres of city land around the area that could be turned into housing.

"That land, partnering with the private sector and Ottawa Community Housing, we could put up a lot of transit-friendly housing in that area."

The housing plan released Friday morning does not include a price tag, but Sutcliffe insists the entire financial plan for his platform will be released in the weeks ahead.

On Wednesday, mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney pledged to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term, if elected. The affordable housing and homelessness platform promises to build supportive housing for 250 individuals through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative and housing another 250 people through housing allowances.

McKenney also pledged to work with community housing agencies to build 1,000 non-profit housing units per year across Ottawa.