'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
The plan would see 1,000 community housing units built per year across Ottawa.
"We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive in Ottawa," Sutcliffe said Friday morning.
The entrepreneur and broadcaster describes his plan as a "balanced approach" that prioritizes "smart intensification with targeted zoning changes, respects community design plans, and does so without expanding Ottawa's urban boundary", according to a media release.
If elected, Sutcliffe says he will bring together Ottawa Community Housing, not-for-profit housing providers, homebuilders, building trades, citizen groups, unions, planners, other governments and city staff to develop a "detailed strategic plan" that will "break down the barriers to getting the housing needed with no expansion of the urban boundary."
Sutcliffe says the number one priority with his plan is to "keep the dream of homeownership alive for young people" in Ottawa.
"I've talked to so many young people in the last few weeks who are worried they will never be able to afford a home in Ottawa, and their parents are worried about that too," Sutcliffe said during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Morning Rush with guest host Graham Richardson.
"So for our children and grandchildren we have to keep the dream of homeownership alive and the way to do that is to build more homes in our community."
Sutcliffe's plan also includes adding 1,000 community housing units a year over 10 years.
"The second major component of my plan is that we must support the most vulnerable and address homelessness and address the fact that there are not enough places for people to live on an affordable level in this community," Sutcliffe said.
He says he will use targeted building incentives, zoning changes and city lands to help build affordable housing.
"It actually doesn't have to cost the city a lot of money to do that if we partner with Ottawa Community Housing and partner with the private sector and use land the city has available," Sutcliffe said.
He points to the area around the Bayview Transit Station, with 21 acres of city land around the area that could be turned into housing.
"That land, partnering with the private sector and Ottawa Community Housing, we could put up a lot of transit-friendly housing in that area."
The housing plan released Friday morning does not include a price tag, but Sutcliffe insists the entire financial plan for his platform will be released in the weeks ahead.
On Wednesday, mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney pledged to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term, if elected. The affordable housing and homelessness platform promises to build supportive housing for 250 individuals through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative and housing another 250 people through housing allowances.
McKenney also pledged to work with community housing agencies to build 1,000 non-profit housing units per year across Ottawa.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.
Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin
A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.
What to know about Raymond Dearie, the judge who will serve as Mar-a-Lago search special master
U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie will serve as the special master tasked with reviewing the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the US$150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers have quit since 2021, networks reveal at committee meeting
The CEOS and trustees of the Horizon and Vitalité health networks were in the hot seat during a public accounts committee meeting Thursday at the New Brunswick legislature.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
-
Correctional service was wrong in ordering removal of killer's photo: lawyer
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) conceded Thursday a man who killed a Moncton, N.B., teen in the 1980s remains unlawfully at large.
Toronto
-
‘Hong was and is a hero’: Tory signs book of condolences for slain Toronto officer
Mayor John Tory is recognizing the Toronto officer murdered in Monday’s shooting rampage as a hero.
-
One person dead and another critically injured in shooting in Etobicoke
A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a park in Mimico, police say.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | 'We had no chef': Owners of one of Toronto’s most elegant Italian restaurants started with 'nothing'
When the owners of one of Toronto’s most elegant dining rooms opened their first restaurant together, they didn’t have a chef.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Quebec Liberal Party 'has no reason to exist,' says Francois Legault
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault argues that the Liberal Party of Quebec has no reason to exist.
-
Quebec election: Leaders return to campaign trail after first televised debate
Quebec's major party leaders are back on the campaign trail after the leadership debate.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to life about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
London
-
London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze
A fire prevention Investigator has been requested after a fire at 143 Sydenham St. just west of Richmond Street. According to London fire, crews were called to the multi-unit residence late Thursday night and made use of the aerial ladder truck.
-
Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street
It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.
-
Marner hoping to 'Sink the Stigma' of mental health
A Toronto Maple Leaf and Former London Knight is using his star power to help sink the stigma of mental health. The Marner assist Foundation, founded by Mitch Marner, held its first ever Sink the Stigma event Thursday at East Park Golf Gardens.
Winnipeg
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared Health
Hundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
West End stabbing motivated by gang rivalry: Winnipeg police
A stabbing in Winnipeg’s West End on Tuesday was motivated by a gang rivalry, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
18-year-old taken to hospital after Kitchener crash that sent car engine flying across yard
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Kitchener.
-
Ont. senior who lost long-term care bed during hospital stay could be transferred under new bill
Mona Chasin has been in hospital for the past two months recovering from a stroke.
Calgary
-
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10K
An 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm weekend, cool to start next week in Calgary
Another warm day for Calgary; smoke continues to lessen.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a community issue': Saskatoon parents call for support 2 years after daughter's disappearance
Monday morning marked Brian and Debbie Gallagher's 35th trip to court, as one of the four people charged in the presumed death of their daughter Megan made an appearance.
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
Memorial planned for victim of Langham shooting
A community memorial may soon be set up in honour of a man who was fatally shot in Langham in early July.
Edmonton
-
Alberta appoints new acting Human Rights Commission chief
The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.
-
Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'
Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a cooldown
Temperatures should get to 20 or 21 C in Edmonton this afternoon. But, this'll probably be our last 20-something day until late next week.
Vancouver
-
Rain, cooler temperatures help crews battling B.C.'s 5 remaining 'wildfires of note'
Cool, showery weather is helping wildfire crews make progress on the five highly visible or potentially damaging wildfires currently burning in British Columbia.
-
Discarded bear paws came from taxidermy business, B.C. conservation officers say
Authorities have confirmed a heap of skinned bear paws and other wildlife parts found discarded in B.C.'s Shuswap region last year came from a taxidermy business, and were not related to black market bear trafficking.
-
Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.
Regina
-
'We need to know the risk': Monthly COVID-19 reports not enough for risk assessment, says researcher
There were 25 new deaths reported in Saskatchewan's monthly COVID-19 report for the period of Aug. 14 to Sept. 10.
-
Witness testimony links SKS rifle to street gang during Dillon Whitehawk's murder trial
A black SKS rifle continues to come up in Crown witness testimony during the Dillon Whitehawk murder trial.
-
Community members finding support for survivors of stabbing spree
Families touched by the murders on the James Smith Cree Nation continue to heal as they look toward the future.