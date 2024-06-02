More than 90 buildings in Ottawa opened their doors for a rare opportunity to see inside

Residents in Ottawa seized the rare opportunity to walk through the doors of some of the most historical and iconic buildings in the city, as part of the 22nd Open Doors Ottawa event.

“I constantly go on walks downtown and walk by these gorgeous pretty buildings and I think ‘Oh, I’m never going to get to go in there because what ever reason would I have to wander into this castle looking thing owned by the CRA?’” said University of Ottawa student, Kai Sullivan.

This weekend marked a chance to see Ottawa through a new lens. An opportunity to get a behind-the-door look at the many historic and iconic buildings that make up the fabric of the city.

“I’m a French citizen and yesterday we were able to see the French embassy. So next Saturday we’re going to vote over there, but it’s only the main floor, so I was able to see all the rooms yesterday,” said Alexandre Henoud, who moved to Canada in 2008.

As part of the event, more than 90 buildings opened its doors to the public for free including, fire halls, art galleries, churches, embassies and more.

“It’s a very rare chance we can enter the embassy and see what it’s like,” said Franz Tseng.

Tseng and his family seized the opportunity to tour the U.S. Embassy, which is the only one in the world to welcome the public inside for the two-day event.

“We have people trying to come into the building all the time, not to do mischief, but because they’re curious about what’s behind the walls of the building,” said U.S. Ambassador, David Cohen. “It’s demystifying and I think that’s the message we’re trying to send.”

A rare glimpse inside the rich history and architecture of the many buildings inside the capital.

Including Laurier House, the former house of two Canadian Prime Ministers, where Madeleine Faucher’s own family history tells a story.

“My father was Mackenzie King’s personal barber,” said Faucher. “My daughter and I had never seen the inside and I wanted to come and see.”

Doors Open Ottawa is a chance for residents to play tourist in their own city, satisfying the curiosity of what goes on inside their own back yard.