McKenney vows to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa in four years

Ottawa mayoral candidate Coun. Catherine McKenney is pledging to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term of council, if elected.

McKenney unveiled their affordable housing and homelessness platform Wednesday, saying there are 500 individuals and 300 families who have been living in shelters or motels for at least six months.

“A shelter is not a home. A motel room, without an oven or living room, is not a proper home for parents and their children. The communal sleeping and conditions of shelters and motels don’t provide people with stability or basic dignity. This isn’t healthy and isn’t right, and we must prevent shelters from being a long term ‘solution’,” McKenney’s website says.

The plan includes building supportive housing for 250 individuals through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative and housing another 250 people through housing allowances.

McKenney said they would be seeking $108 million from the federal government’s $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund to build new affordable housing in the city and would also work with community housing agencies to build 1,000 non-profit housing units per year across the city.

SUTCLIFFE CRITICIZES MCKENNEY’S VOTING RECORD ON HOUSING

Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe says McKenney’s plan doesn’t go far enough to solve housing issues in Ottawa.

“Asking the federal government to simply get our fair share of funding is not enough,” Sutcliffe said.

He criticized McKenney’s voting record on housing and development files, saying the Somerset Ward councillor has shown a “clear opposition to the development and building of new homes across Ottawa.”

Sutcliffe cited McKenney’s vote against expanding the urban boundary, which city staff said could provide space to build 23,000 homes, as an example.

While saying McKenney’s plan lacks detail and ambition to solve housing issues in the city, Sutcliffe said his own plan would be released “very soon.”

“As Mayor, I want to make it possible for young people, newcomers to Canada, and seniors to stay close to their families and their work,” Sutcliffe said. “I want them to be able to live in Ottawa and not have to move to outlying communities. We need a new approach and we need to act now to make Ottawa an affordable place to live.”

HOUSING STATEMENTS FROM MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Brandon Bay

Build 160,000 units by 2032, including 45,000 by 2026.

Require construction of affordable housing in all major developments

Eliminate affordable housing waiting list by 2028

Ending development charges for construction of multi-unit dwellings

Bernard Couchman

“Create a solid Universal Housing plan”

Graham MacDonald

“Families and individuals residing in community housing need to be given opportunities that will pull them up and out of the city's system to continue to sustain a positive lifestyle on their own creating space for others to move in off the street to start the increasingly difficult process to pull themselves or family out of poverty. All the tiers of the social system within the city have to reach down and pull someone or a family up to the next tier creating an influx of families and individuals with the opportunity to get off our streets as well as safe and sound. I will advocate for more and more jobs with Ottawa businesses to put our best foot forward in an effort to reduce poverty in our great Nation's Capital.”

Ade Olumide

“Task staff to implement a comprehensive naming rights strategy where 100% of proceeds are directed to funding below average income free transit, affordable housing, a rent bank, drug treatment and prevention.”

Param Singh

Improve the City of Ottawa’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan 2020-2030 by recognizing and tailoring solutions that are more responsive and equitable for everyone.

To continue prioritizing funding for affordable housing through partnerships with provincial, federal, and other private sector entities.

Mike Maguire

Streamline the process for building homes

Starter homes for under $400,000

Nour Kadri

“Affordable housing and food security for all.”