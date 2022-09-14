McKenney vows to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa in four years
Ottawa mayoral candidate Coun. Catherine McKenney is pledging to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term of council, if elected.
McKenney unveiled their affordable housing and homelessness platform Wednesday, saying there are 500 individuals and 300 families who have been living in shelters or motels for at least six months.
“A shelter is not a home. A motel room, without an oven or living room, is not a proper home for parents and their children. The communal sleeping and conditions of shelters and motels don’t provide people with stability or basic dignity. This isn’t healthy and isn’t right, and we must prevent shelters from being a long term ‘solution’,” McKenney’s website says.
The plan includes building supportive housing for 250 individuals through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative and housing another 250 people through housing allowances.
McKenney said they would be seeking $108 million from the federal government’s $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund to build new affordable housing in the city and would also work with community housing agencies to build 1,000 non-profit housing units per year across the city.
SUTCLIFFE CRITICIZES MCKENNEY’S VOTING RECORD ON HOUSING
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe says McKenney’s plan doesn’t go far enough to solve housing issues in Ottawa.
“Asking the federal government to simply get our fair share of funding is not enough,” Sutcliffe said.
He criticized McKenney’s voting record on housing and development files, saying the Somerset Ward councillor has shown a “clear opposition to the development and building of new homes across Ottawa.”
Sutcliffe cited McKenney’s vote against expanding the urban boundary, which city staff said could provide space to build 23,000 homes, as an example.
While saying McKenney’s plan lacks detail and ambition to solve housing issues in the city, Sutcliffe said his own plan would be released “very soon.”
“As Mayor, I want to make it possible for young people, newcomers to Canada, and seniors to stay close to their families and their work,” Sutcliffe said. “I want them to be able to live in Ottawa and not have to move to outlying communities. We need a new approach and we need to act now to make Ottawa an affordable place to live.”
HOUSING STATEMENTS FROM MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Brandon Bay
- Build 160,000 units by 2032, including 45,000 by 2026.
- Require construction of affordable housing in all major developments
- Eliminate affordable housing waiting list by 2028
- Ending development charges for construction of multi-unit dwellings
Bernard Couchman
“Create a solid Universal Housing plan”
Graham MacDonald
“Families and individuals residing in community housing need to be given opportunities that will pull them up and out of the city's system to continue to sustain a positive lifestyle on their own creating space for others to move in off the street to start the increasingly difficult process to pull themselves or family out of poverty. All the tiers of the social system within the city have to reach down and pull someone or a family up to the next tier creating an influx of families and individuals with the opportunity to get off our streets as well as safe and sound. I will advocate for more and more jobs with Ottawa businesses to put our best foot forward in an effort to reduce poverty in our great Nation's Capital.”
Ade Olumide
“Task staff to implement a comprehensive naming rights strategy where 100% of proceeds are directed to funding below average income free transit, affordable housing, a rent bank, drug treatment and prevention.”
Param Singh
- Improve the City of Ottawa’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan 2020-2030 by recognizing and tailoring solutions that are more responsive and equitable for everyone.
- To continue prioritizing funding for affordable housing through partnerships with provincial, federal, and other private sector entities.
Mike Maguire
- Streamline the process for building homes
- Starter homes for under $400,000
Nour Kadri
“Affordable housing and food security for all.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
What we know so far about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's what we know so far.
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
COVID end 'in sight,' deaths at lowest since March 2020: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre, from lone wolf to leader of the pack
The Conservatives have tasked Pierre Poilievre with accomplishing something Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole couldn’t: holding a fractious party together while at the same time doing battle with Trudeau and, it appears, the media. Quite a tall order but Poilievre seems to have the first task largely accomplished. Now comes the hard part, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
-
Omicron-specific booster now available for eligible New Brunswickers
Eligible New Brunswickers now have the option to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, which protects against the original strain and the Omicron variant of the virus.
-
'It's horrific': Trudeau reacts to alleged sex assault victim being turned away from N.B. ER
Demands for change are growing louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave an emergency room and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
Toronto
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing or pay $400 in charges per day if they refuse to leave the hospital.
-
TTC to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds on Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Plans in works to pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer Andrew Hong
The body of slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong is now at a Richmond Hill funeral home.
Montreal
-
Legault defends controversial views on immigration, language in rare English interview
Between Bills 96 and 21 and his recent comments on immigration, the outgoing premier has faced fierce backlash from anglophones, religious minorities and newcomers alike.
-
Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Heavy rainfall in Montreal resulted in overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Creditors approve plan, setting stage for Laurentian to emerge from insolvency
In a crucial development, creditors owed more than $180 million by Laurentian University have approved a plan that will allow them to recover part of what they are owed, and allow LU to emerge from insolvency.
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing or pay $400 in charges per day if they refuse to leave the hospital.
-
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
London
-
Oshawa man charged after $121K in fentanyl seized: Sarnia police
A man from Oshawa is facing multiple charges Wednesday after what Sarnia police describe as the “largest valued seizure of fentanyl” in the history of the Sarnia Police Service.
-
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
-
Shooting rattles north-east London neighbourhood
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Court date set for retired priest charged in Manitoba residential school investigation
The court date for a retired 92-year-old priest who was charged following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations at a Manitoba residential school has been set.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
-
Exclusive downtown parking plan for Winnipeg police heading to council for vote
The plan to give police officers exclusive access to an entire floor at the Millennium Library Parkade is getting a rough ride at Winnipeg City Hall.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
-
Encampment residents told to leave Galt site
People living in a homeless encampment in Galt are worried about being forced to leave.
-
Victoria Park campers 'would be glad to take those options' if affordable housing was available
With a Kitchener emergency shelter set to shut down at the end of the month, the Region of Waterloo is scrambling to find a replacement site to house the 55 people currently living there.
Calgary
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
-
Calgarian shot while allegedly stealing a van now facing charges
Calgary police say a second person is facing charges after several shots were fired at a van while it was being stolen earlier this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Assault at North Battleford high school prompts police response
A reported assault at a North Battleford high school prompted a police response.
-
Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
In sermon, Saskatoon pastor says some claims of abuse are 'exaggerated'
The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."
Edmonton
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Edmonton Remand guards told Starrett to kill himself, incited violence against him: judge
A man convicted of beating his one-year-old son to death will serve less time in prison partly because he was the victim of "state misconduct" at the Edmonton Remand Centre (ERC), a judge has ruled.
-
Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again
The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning. According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames at the now-empty building on 100 Avenue and 102 Street was reported around 4:20 a.m.
Vancouver
-
Reward doubled to $500K in Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism case
Two years after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., was last targeted by vandals, authorities have announced the reward for helping bring those responsible to justice has doubled to $500,000.
-
B.C. health authority posts hundreds of job openings for paramedics after months of shortages
After months of frustration and inaction, hundreds of job postings for paramedics in British Columbia have now been posted and an “expedited process” is in place to fill frontline jobs that were stuck in administrative limbo.
-
Kitten rescued after 2 days under Surrey rubble pile
A kitten rescued after spending two days trapped under a pile of debris will soon be up for adoption, the BC SPCA says.
Regina
-
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
-
Parkland puck: Terriers, Mills set for a wide-open 2022-23 SJHL season
After a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season which saw a run away champion, 2022-23 seems to be wide open in not just the Viterra division, but the league as a whole.
-
Riders' Cody Fajardo and wife announce birth of son
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo and his wife Laura have announced the birth of their son, Luca.