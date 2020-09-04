OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been arrested in Toronto.

Jonathan Wite was shot to death at an apartment building on Richmond Road Aug. 21.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Michael Buckley, 29, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police said in a tweet Monday morning that he was arrested in Toronto and will be brought back to Ottawa.

A second suspect, Dwayne Young, 35, turned himself in to Toronto police on Sept. 4. He is also facing a charge of first-degree murder.