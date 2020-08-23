OTTAWA -- Ottawa homicide detectives are looking for dash cam footage or surveillance videos from the Grenon Avenue area as they investigate the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Jonathan Wite was found unconscious in an apartment building on nearby Richmond Road shortly after midnight Friday, Aug. 21.

No arrests have been made, though police are searching for three people considered "persons of interest" in the case.

In a press release Sunday, Ottawa Police said they are looking for any surveillance video that nearby residents may have at hand or dash cam footage from any motorists that travelled on Grenon Avenue between 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 and 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Map for reference purposes.

