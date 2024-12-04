Protester disrupts City of Ottawa information session about Sprung structure

A man wearing a t-shirt that said "No tent in Ottawa" disrupted a City of Ottawa info session about the proposed Sprung structure that is set to be built along Woodroffe Avenue near the Nepean Sportsplex.

As Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine was speaking, the man ran onto the stage and began chanting, "No tent! No tent!" He was then escorted off the stage by security and Ottawa police.

Ottawa police escort a protester out of a public information session about Sprung structures, held at the Nepean Sportsplex. Dec. 4, 2024. (CTV News Ottawa)

Shortly after the disruption, as Devine attempted to get the meeting back to order, several more residents demanded they be allowed to ask open questions. Devine said there would be ample opportunity to ask questions in the second half of the meeting, after the presentations, but he appeared to lose control of the room as several residents began chanting "No tents!" and "Shame on you!" Several people then walked out and the meeting then proceeded as planned.

Some residents at the meeting again demanded open questions instead of the one-on-one format after presentations were over. Devine said there was not a single consensus in the room on the issue and encouraged attendees to speak to each other as well, saying he was concerned about polarization.

City of Ottawa staff organized the information session to describe the project that is meant to provide temporary housing and support services for asylum seekers.

The city confirmed last month that one Sprung structure, to be used as a "newcomer reception centre", would be built at 1645 Woodroffe Ave. by the end of 2025. A second site in Kanata, at the Eagleson Park and Ride, would be used if the Woodroffe site proves insufficient to meet demand.

The news was met with swift backlash from residents opposed to having the structures in their neighbourhoods. Several protests have been held against the idea and a rally in support of newcomers was also held last month, attended by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

This session covered:

the asylum claimant and settlement process,

services to be provided at the reception centre,

site selection process and criteria, and

details about the proposed structure and construction timeline.

City staff say the newcomer reception centre is "intended to provide a more dignified option for newcomers who are currently sleeping on bunk beds in recreational facilities that have not been designed for human habitation." The city says there are also 600 asylum seekers currently using Ottawa's shelter spaces.

A conceptual image of a 'sprung structure' that could be used to house asylum seekers.

People would be housed in the Sprung structure for up to 90 days. During those 90 days, they will be offered services to effectively transition into the community, delivered by experienced settlement agencies involved in the project’s planning and design, the City of Ottawa says.

If permanent housing has not been secured after 90 days, clients will move to transitional housing facilities, such as the Taggart Family YMCA and the former convent at 1754 St. Joseph Blvd.

The proposed newcoming reception centre is expected to have on-site services such as translation and asylum claim assistance for those who come through its doors. The Sprung structure, while described as "tentlike", can have doors, windows, washrooms, offices, kitchens and sleeping spaces and can be customized with canopies, vestibules, covered walkway systems, connecting corridors, glazing walls, and graphic elements.

The city is also accepting feedback through Engage Ottawa.