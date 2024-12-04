Woman falls through ice trying to rescue dog in Stittsville

A woman was pulled from the icy waters of a Stittsville pond on Wednesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services say they were called after police responded to reports of a person in the water in the 500 block of Nordmann Fir Court near Terry Fox Drive at about 10:50 a.m.

An initial investigation found the woman fell through after trying to rescue her dog on the ice, according to Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio.

Ottawa paramedics say the elderly woman inhaled some water and had symptoms of hypothermia. She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Ottawa Fire Services is reminding residents to be cautious around icy waters as temperatures begin to dip.

Residents should call 911 if a person or animal falls into the water and should never attempt a rescue themselves, the fire service says.