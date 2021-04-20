OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 197 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

This is the lowest figure in a week. Last Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 in the city. Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays because of lower testing volumes over the weekend.

Across Ontario, officials reported 3,469 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths linked to the disease and 3,369 newly resolved cases.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 19:

Dose 1 administered: 249,291

Dose 2 administered: 28,648

Total doses received: 279,390

The city received 56,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week. (n.b. this figure is included in the number of total doses received)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 8 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 111 new cases

