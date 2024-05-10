What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 10-12

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Mother's Day weekend.

Canadian Tulip Festival

It is the opening weekend for the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioners Park.

Events include the Tulip Market, movies and more in the park, the Blacklight Boardwalk nightly from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and a free 10-minute shot called "Operation Manna" to mark one of the most important RCAF missions of the Second World War.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.tulipfestival.ca.

NCC Bikedays

It is the first weekend for the National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday:

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ottawa Children's Festival

Don't miss the finest quality theatre, dance and music for young audiences this weekend at the Ottawa Children's Festival.

The festival runs until Sunday at LeBreton Flats, the Canadian War Museum and at Arts Court.

For more information, visit www.ottawachildrensfestival.ca.

Rock N' Gem Show

The largest gem and mineral show in Canada takes over the EY Centre this weekend.

The Ottawa Rock N' Gem Show features thousands of crystals, gemstones, jewelry, beads and fossils.

The show runs until Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Change of Command parade

The public is invited to attend the Highlander Tactical Group's Change of Command parade on Saturday.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the Cartier Square Drill Hall on Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa.

The Change of Command parade is for the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders and the Cameron Highlanders from Lieut.-Col. H.G. Scharf to Lieut.-Col. R.P. Hendry.

National Arts Centre

Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:

Friday: The Trans-Canada Highwaymen

Saturday: Mary Ancheta Quartet

Saturday: Maia Davies with Mikhail Laxton

Saturday: Jan Arden and Rick Mercer's "The Will They or Won't They Tour"

For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Chamberfest Concert Series

The Chamberfest Concert Series presents Gabriela Montero and the Calidore String Quartet on Friday night.

The concert is at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre on Cooper Street.

Stag and Doe

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Stag and Doe until May 25.

The farcical comedy is written by Mark Crawford.

For more information, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com/stag-and-doe-2/.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

613flea

613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne on Saturday.

Visit 150 hand-picked vendors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.

Ottawa Youth Film Festival

The Ottawa Youth Film Festival is set for Saturday at the Mayfair Theatre.

For more information, visit www.ottawayouthfilmfestival.ca.

Kanata United Church Annual Book Fair

The Kanata United Church annual Book Fair is one of the largest book fairs in eastern Ontario.

The book fair continues Friday and Saturday at the Kanata United Church on Leacock Drive.

Proceeds support local charities.

Shenkman Arts Centre

The following events will be at the Shenkman Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday: Legends Show featuring Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline

Saturday: Radio Rush – The Moving Pictures Story

Saturday: Moments in Bloom Market

Sunday: Navarupa

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

The Canadian Forces Artists Program

The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.

Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.

Bug Adventure

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.

This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.

You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

The Juvenis Festival

The Kingston Youth Arts Festival runs until Sunday in Kingston.

The event displays the talented Kingston youth under the age of 30.

For more information, visit www.juvenisfestival.ca.