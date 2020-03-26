OTTAWA -- Algonquin College says it is giving back to businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free, online courses through its Learning Centre.

"We are all in this together and Algonquin College wanted to give back to businesses and employees in these difficult times," said Claude Brulé, Algonquin College President and CEO, in a press release. "Our College lives by its values of Caring, Learning, Integrity and Respect. In our small way, we hope to do our part by delivering valuable training and skills development online during this period of uncertainty."

Courses include:

Business Analysis in an Agile Environment;

Project Management;

Business Relationship Management;

Change Management;

Business Analysis; and

Transformation Leadership.

Algonquin College says it is offering at least three virtual courses a week for the remainder of March and the month of April. Each course ranges from two to four days in length.

"These online courses provide an opportunity to improve and develop our workforce during unprecedented times – a period in which many people are being asked to work from home or may be looking to update their CV," said said Doug Wotherspoon, Algonquin’s Executive Director of Business Development.

The offer is good until April 30.

There are fees for some select books and exams, the College says.

The Learning Centre opened in December 2019 and serves employers and individuals looking for retraining, skills upkeep and development.