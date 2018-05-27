

Ottawa police have charged 18-year-old Tyler Hikoalok with first degree murder in the brutal daytime assault against a 59-year-old librarian. Hikoalok appeared in court today.

Elisabeth Salm was discovered with life-threatening injuries at the Christian Science Reading Room in downtown Ottawa on the afternoon of May 24. The volunteer librarian died in hospital the following day.

According to police, Hikoalok was arrested Sunday afternoon. The source said Hikoalok is originally from Nunavut and that investigators are expected to look into his mental health.

Former Toronto homicide detective Mark Mendelson believes that DNA evidence and surveillance video likely played a role in identifying the suspect.

“Any types of forensic evidence,” would have been utilized by investigators, he said, “whether it’s fingerprints, hair, bodily fluids.”

At the time of the alleged attack, Salm had been working alone at the centre, which is part of a network of publicly accessible spaces for study and prayer administered by the Boston-based Christian Science church.

Salm was discovered on the floor, bloodied and nearly naked, by another staff member who was arriving for their shift.

On Sunday, congregants gathered at Ottawa’s First Church of Christ, Scientist for the first time since Salm’s death.

“We’re going to not get taken in by this evil,” Salm’s longtime friend, Dorothy Milburn-Smith, told CTV News outside the church.

Milburn-Smith described Salm as a generous person who was dedicated to her community.

“Elisabeth was involved in our church in all levels and abilities,” Milburn-Smith added. “And she had a sense of joy and a childlikeness that is unique.”

