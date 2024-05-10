OTTAWA
Ottawa

Ottawa man charged in connection to fatal shooting at Manor Park home

The scene of a shooting that left one man dead in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood on April 20, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa) The scene of a shooting that left one man dead in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood on April 20, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
Share

A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting during a poker game in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting on Birch Avenue at 9:20 p.m. on April 19. Ottawa police identified the victim as 53-year-old Kevin Willington.

"Investigators believe the murder happened during the robbery of a weekly basement poker game after an ensuing struggle," police said in a media release on Friday.

Tristan Ethier of Ottawa is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Investigators with the Ottawa police Homicide Unit are still looking to identify a second suspect involved in the homicide, with investigators saying they were in the company of Ethier.

The unidentified suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. and wearing dark coloured clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is basic income, and how would it impact me?

Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News