Ottawa man charged in connection to fatal shooting at Manor Park home

A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting during a poker game in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting on Birch Avenue at 9:20 p.m. on April 19. Ottawa police identified the victim as 53-year-old Kevin Willington.

"Investigators believe the murder happened during the robbery of a weekly basement poker game after an ensuing struggle," police said in a media release on Friday.

Tristan Ethier of Ottawa is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Investigators with the Ottawa police Homicide Unit are still looking to identify a second suspect involved in the homicide, with investigators saying they were in the company of Ethier.

The unidentified suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. and wearing dark coloured clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.