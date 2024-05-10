OTTAWA
OPP looks to identify vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run near Smiths Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say investigators believe the dark coloured hatchback or sedan in this photo was involved in a fatal hit and run on Hwy. 15 near Smiths Falls in November. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say investigators believe the dark coloured hatchback or sedan in this photo was involved in a fatal hit and run on Hwy. 15 near Smiths Falls in November. (OPP/X)
Ontario Provincial Police have released video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision near Smiths Falls last fall.

The body of Steven Tate, 34, of Montague Township was found on Nov. 8 on Highway 15. He was reported missing on Nov. 4, and was seen alive earlier that day, according to police.

On Friday, police released video of a vehicle investigators believe to be involved in the incident.

"The video shows a dark coloured hatchback or sedan, believed to be a Mazda, which would have had damage to the front passenger side," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Detectives want to speak with anyone who may recognize the car or saw a potential match with the damage described above, anytime after 8:00 p.m. on November 4, 2023."

Anyone with information can contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

