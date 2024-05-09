6 places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau this spring

Close to one million tulips are blooming across the national capital region.

The National Capital Commission says over 100 varieties of tulips have been planted in 120 beds across 30 sites in Ottawa and Gatineau.

As of May 9, the NCC's Tulip Meter was at a 6 out of 10, saying, "Tulips are blooming all over the capital."

The NCC says it created the first tulip beds in Ottawa in 1945, with the tulips a gift from the Netherlands in thanks and recognition for Canada's role in the liberation of the country.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau in May.

Commissioners Park

Commissioners Park in Ottawa is the "major tulip display site," according to the NCC.

Over 100 varieties of tulips are blooming in 30 tulip beds in the park across from Dow's Lake.

Visitors can walk through the tulip beds to check out the different colours and arrangements.

Commissioners Park is also home to the Canadian Tulip Festival, which runs from May 10 to 20. Admission to the festival is free.

For more information, visit www.tulipfestival.ca.

April showers really brought the May flowers. Tulips are blooming early across Ottawa. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Major's Hill Park

Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa is one of the best sites to see tulips blooming this spring, according to the NCC.

The park also hosts the "Tulips of Thanks" bed, dedicated to front-line workers.

You can view tulip beds along the pathway with Parliament Hill in the background, or on the northeastern edge of the park facing the National Gallery of Canada.

The morning sunshine brightens the Peace Tower, as the tulips bloom in Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa on Thursday morning. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Rideau Canal

While you go for a walk, run or bicycle ride along the Rideau Canal, stop and view the beautiful tulip displays.

Several tulip beds have been planted along the Rideau Canal's Western Pathway and at Lansdowne Park.

The tulips in bloom along the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Confederation Boulevard

The NCC says that while Parliament Hill is under construction, you can still see the tulips along Confederation Boulevard.

Tulip planters are located along Confederation Boulevard, at the National War Museum and the Garden of the Provinces and Territories in Ottawa.

Downtown Gatineau

"The Quebec side also boasts beautiful tulip displays," the NCC says.

View the tulips planted near the Alexandra Bridge, Jacques-Cartier Park and the Canadian Museum of History.

Beechwood Cemetery

Over 35,000 tulips are on display at Beechwood Cemetery.

"Every year, Beechwood plants a wide range of tulip varieties both in colour, flower and blooming times," Beechwood Cemetery says on its website.

To see a map with the locations of the tulips at Beechwood Cemetery, click here.