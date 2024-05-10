Suspect sought by police after stealing employee's phone from Kanata store

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a theft that happened last month in a store in Kanata.

The suspect allegedly entered the store located in the 8100 block of Campeau Drive on April 6 at around 8:50 a.m. and started walking around before picking up an employee’s phone, hiding it in his jacket and running away.

He is described as being a white male, 25-35 year-old, six-foot tall and 170 pounds. At the time, he wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and brown safety boots.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 2642, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.