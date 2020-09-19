OTTAWA -- Social gatherings in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are now limited to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Two days after reducing the limits on the number of people permitted to attend private gatherings in Ottawa, the Ontario Government announced the new limits will expand to cover all areas of Ontario.

Effective immediately, the new limit of people allowed to attend an unmonitored private social gathering in Ottawa and eastern Ontario is:

10 people at an indoor event or gathering (previous limit of 50)

25 people at an outdoor event or gathering (previous limit of 100)

Ontario says unmonitored and private social gatherings include functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, BBQs, or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas.

Indoor and outdoor events and gatherings cannot be merged together.

Premier Doug Ford says the new limits on social gatherings come after Ontario has "seen an alarming growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province."

"Clearly, the numbers are heading in the wrong direction. That's why we are taking decisive action to lower the size of unmonitored private social gatherings in every region of Ontario."

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings held in staffed businesses and facilities, including bars, restaurants, movie theatres, convention centres, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship and performing art events.