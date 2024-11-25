OC Transpo hands out 1,900 fines to riders not paying fares in 2 months

OC Transpo says nearly 1,900 fines were issued to riders who didn't pay their fares on Ottawa buses and trains this fall.

The City of Ottawa transit commission was told on Monday of the results for OC Transpo’s fare compliance initiative between Sept. 3 and Oct. 31, with 12 fare inspectors conducting inspections across the network.

Acting chief special constable Peter Scislowski says a total of 1,899 fines were issued during the fare inspection blitz. 1,036 were issued at O-Train stations and 863 were issued onboard OC Transpo buses and at stations. A total of 995 fines were handed out in October alone.

Twenty-four warnings were issued to riders across the network in September and October, OC Transpo reported.

The highest number of fines handed out at O-Train stations were issued at Rideau Station, with 364 infractions issued. Scislowski says the high number of fines is attributed to the station being one of the most frequented transit hubs in the city and its proximity to high traffic areas and schools.

A high number of fines were also issued at St-Laurent Station (142 fines), Hurdman Station (116 fines) and Tremblay Station (76 fines).

"Although part of the initiative is to enforce fares, duties of the fare inspectors include informing and educating customers on fare requirements," Scislowski said.

"The initiative has been extended until the end of the year."

The fine for not paying the fare is $260.

The fare blitz was launched this year before the start of the school year and as federal workers returned to the office a minimum of three days a week.

OC Transpo reported improvements to ridership this fall, with 7 million riders in September and 6.7 million in October, a year-over-year increase of six per cent and five per cent, respectively.

Approximately 55.8 million riders used OC Transpo buses and trains so far this year, a nine per cent increase from the same time last year.

The transit commission is expected to approve its draft budget on Monday, with fare increases expected for customers across the board.

The 2025 City of Ottawa budget proposes a five-per-cent hike in transit fares to help cover a $120 million deficit in the 2025 OC Transpo budget. The cost of a monthly adult pass will increase to $135 in 2025.

The budget is proposing a 60 per cent increase for seniors and the elimination of youth monthly discount passes.