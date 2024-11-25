OTTAWA
    • Katy Perry coming to Ottawa next summer

    FILE - Katy Perry appears at an "American Idol" Season 22 Top 10 tastemaker event in Los Angeles on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Katy Perry appears at an "American Idol" Season 22 Top 10 tastemaker event in Los Angeles on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Multi-platinum superstar Katy Perry will be coming to the nation's capital next year.

    Perry will be performing at the Canadian Tire Centre on July 29 as part of her 2025 "The Lifetimes Tour." The tour will support her seventh studio album 143, released in September.

    The Canadian leg of her international tour will start on July 22 in Vancouver with stops in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

    On her social media, Perry made the announcement by flashing a bottle of Clearly Canadian sparkling water - the "Summer Strawberry" flavour.

    Presale tickets will be available starting on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. before the general onsale on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster or KatyPerry.com.

    The American singer is one of the biggest-selling female artists in the world, with a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million albums and 143 million tracks.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

    The Lifetimes Tour Canadian dates:

    7/22 Vancouver – Rogers Arena

    7/24 Edmonton – Rogers Place

    7/26 Winnipeg – Canada Life Centre

    7/29 Ottawa – Canadian Tire Centre

    7/30 Montreal – Centre Bell

    8/1 Québec City – Centre Videotron

    8/5 Toronto – Scotiabank Arena 

