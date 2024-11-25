New GM appointed for Ottawa school bus authority

The school bus authority for Ottawa's English public and catholic schools has named a new general manager and chief administrative officer.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says Stacey Kay was appointed to the role after an "extensive search." She will start on Dec. 16.

Kay previously worked in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) where she had served as the general manager of learning support services since 2014.

"With over 20 years of experience in the education sector, she has developed a thorough understanding of how to navigate large, complex, publicly funded organizations that serve students and their families," the OSTA said in a news release.

"She has a proven track record for effectively leading transformative change initiatives and developing high performing teams."

Kay says she looks forward to further developing relationships with the community and working with the OSTA.

She will serve as the third head of the school bus authority in less than a year.

Former general manager Joel Lemieux stepped down from the role in August after only three months on the job. Former OSTA head Vick Kyriaco left last December following a leave of absence.

Kyriaco announced a lawsuit against her former employer for constructive dismissal and aggravated damages shortly after.

"The OSTA Board of Directors is excited to welcome Stacey to the role as GM/CAO. Her experience serving students and working with families will be an excellent fit with the direction OSTA has strived towards in engaging with our community," said OSTA president Matthew Lee in a statement.

The authority has been grappling with ongoing school bus driver shortages. The latest update from the OSTA on Oct. 15 says it is short seven school bus drivers, affecting 28 runs.

The shortage is down from about 20 at the start of the school year.