OTTAWA -- One person has been hospitalized in Ottawa due to COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday afternoon that one person is being treated in hospital. Etches said the person is over the age of 60 and had recently travelled.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. There are 13 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the capital.

Dr. Etches says all 13 confirmed cases are travel-related or being in close contact with someone who has travelled.

COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre

Ottawa’s COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre has seen 1,300 people since it opened last Friday at Brewer Arena. Dr. Etches says 993 people have received the test for COVID-19.

Etches told reporters it takes about a day to process the test results.

186 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario

On Tuesday, nine more cases were confirmed, bringing the Ontario total to 186 including five recoveries.

That's down from the 32 new cases reported on Monday and 42 cases on Sunday.

Five of the new cases are in Hamilton.